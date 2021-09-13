Kim Kardashian West is back with another fashion and bold statement. The fashion icon arrived on Saturday in New York City, covered from head-to-toe in black leather faux by Balenciaga. Her new ensemble is stirring hearts on the internet and has left the masses quite baffled.Also Read - Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About Her Marriage On Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Ahead of Met Gala, the 40-years-old fashionista is staying at Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South. She gave a glimpse of her all-black outfit while stepping into the hotel.

The fashion icon kept her face completely hidden in a leather face mask that literally covered her entire head. The head mask completely matched with her entire black Matrix-like outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a trench coat, leather pants, high heeled boots. Only her long ponytail hair was dangling. She also carried a rhinestone hourglass handbag.

However, this is not the first time Kardashian has been donned in all black. Earlier, she had pulled off a similar look for ex Kanye West’s second Donda listening event. This took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

She had worn an all-black Balenciaga outfit, high knew heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a classic full face mask over her head. Her ex, Kanye West dressed in a similar ensemble. Adding to this, he also wore a bulletproof vest that featured the name of the album.

