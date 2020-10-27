Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding. She turned out in a leather lehenga featuring handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh, revealed her stylist Sanchi Juneja in an interview with IANS. Also Read - Bipasha Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, Srishty Rode, Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Kumar Spotted by Paps

According to Sanchi Juneja, Urvashi "Urvashi wore Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar's wedding. It was a lazer cut leather lehnga with handcrafted zardozi and original Swaroski work. Urvashi looked like a million-dollar in that outfit. The leather cut work on green complimented her style. Urvashi's lehnga and jewellery was worth 55 lakh rupees." Have a detailed look at Urvashi Rautela's outfit for yourself below.

Wishing the newly-weds all the best, Urvashi said: "Wishing Neha happily ever after. Lots of love to Neha Kakkar and the groom Rohanpreet Singh and my friend Tony Kakar, Sonu Kakar didi and their mother and father. I just want to say, may your life together be full of love and your love be full of life. Family is very important, family is where your life begins and love never ends. Neha found her person and it was the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. Wishing them loads of love." Here are a few short videos from Neha Kakkr's wedding where Urvashi Rautela can be clearly seen having a great time.

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in the comedy drama “Virgin Bhanupriya”, also featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

With Inputs From IANS