Model turned actor Urvashi Rautela always enchants her fans with her stunning appearance and gorgeous looks. She is quite active on social media and knows how to enthrall her followers with her captivating pictures and groovy dance moves. The diva is also a fashionista, and the way she effortlessly wears her attire is always an inspiration for upcoming models. Her alluring charm never fails to draw attention, and her high-end international designer ensembles are always out of the price range. And, as usual, the diva has made us swoon with her good looks in her latest shimmery outfit.

Urvashi walked the Armani Show in a mini shimmery dress with a net pattern frill over the dress and blossom pastel print all over it. The entire look made her very intriguing, along with thin sheer shimmery gloves to add that vibrant look. She made sure to go a smidge bold with her eyes and played around with it. Sanam Re fame went for a perfect shimmery eyeshadow and a huge wing liner and kajal beneath it along with long envious lip gloss. The actor tied her hair up in a high ponytail, flaunting her long toned curls definitely, looking no less a goddess. Also Read - Fashion Tips: 5 Tips to Find Out if You Are Buying Authentic Pashmina Shawl

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela’s shimmery outfit:

Can you guess the price of her outfit that took the internet ablaze? Urvashi Rautela drops a bombshell video of herself wearing an international designer Michael Cinco dress which cost about Rs 15 lakh. Her mind-boggling personality is controlling the hearts of her fans. Without a doubt, Urvashi has a knack for slaying her admirers with her gaze.

Take a look at Urvashi’s video:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be featured in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash,’ in which she will play the lead alongside Randeep Hooda. She will play the lead in the bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose‘ and the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2.’