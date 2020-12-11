Urvashi Rautela Wore a Stunning Orange Gown Worth Rs 25 Lakh Worth Gown for A Magazine Photoshoot

Actor Urvashi Rautela is stunning! She has always been an inspiration and symbol of fashion and style throughout her journey in the limelight. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and she has created new trends in the industry every now and then. We adore the style quotient that Urvashi Rautela brings to the table. For the cover of Soul Arabia magazine, Urvashi wore a gorgeous couture Michael Cinco’s sunset orange gown. And she looks breathtaking. Also Read - Spotted! Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty Clicked In Mumbai- Video

The striking orange gown is a head turner. Urvashi opted for dewy makeup to compliment her look and added a dab of wine colour lip shade. Kohled mascara-laden eyes uplifted her look even more. She accessorised her look with a statement bracelet and earrings. With this photoshoot, Urvashi became the First Indian to be on the cover of Soul Arabia magazine. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Dances in Rs 87K Mint-Green Saree at a Friend's Wedding in Chandigarh

Urvashi took to her Instagram to share the news, she wrote, “ First Asian/Indian Artist to be on the Cover of @soularabiaofficial .Repost @soularabiaofficial with @make_repost Dreams come true, but only if you work towards them, because our dreams are very demanding”. The Young Bollywood Super Star Urvashi Rautela opens her heart to “Soul Arabia”, she spoke about her dreams, goals in life and her charitable foundation “Urvashi Rautela Foundation”. Stay tuned to find out more. (sic) Also Read - Vidya Balan Is An Epitome Of Grace And Elegance In A Red Cotton Saree By Suta Worth Rs 2K

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Designer Micheal Cinco shared his experience working with Urvashi, he said, ” Urvashi Rautela is a young Bollywood Superstar & one of the most powerful & influential names in the Arab/Middle East world. This is my second time working with Urvashi. She came here last year and we did a shoot in Versace Hotel her humility and kind heart is what makes everyone fall in love with her instantly.”

Urvashi’s orange gown is worth Rs 25,76,712 by Micheal Cinco. Yes, you read that right.

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!