Sustainable fashion has now become a part of the fashion industry. From vintage clothing to recyclable fashion, these trends ruled last year and will continue to thrive this year. However, we have heard so many actresses, who have been promoting slow and sustainable fashion and taking a stylish step towards the environment.

Adding to this list is former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela. The diva has always been talk of the town for her upcoming projects and stylish Instagram posts. With over 50 million Instagram followers, the actress has outnumbered the majority of A-list celebrities.

Urvashi Rautela who has always inspired people with her incredible fashion sense has recently seen embracing sustainable fashion in her distinctive way. So, when it comes to repeating outfits or accessories, the last thing you expect is your favourite A-lister to wear the same gown or dress at any event. But, now it is past time for us to acknowledge that celebrities, like us, have favourite t-shirts or shoes that go with every outfit and give them a boost of confidence.

Urvashi was seen repeating outfits and we have got to love her for that. Recently, the actress ventured out in pink top with shimmery neckline and blue baggy cheeky ‘bum ripped’ denim jeans from Dolce & Gabbana . She was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the promotions of her Tamil debut multilingual film, ‘The Legend’. She completed off her look with brown sunglasses and pink stilettos.

Urvashi Rautela in 2022

In 2021, Urvashi wore the same pair of ripped jeans and that from Dolce & Gabbana. She teamed up the black crop top with ‘bum ripped’ denim jeans and was seen posing behind a chopper. She rounded off her look with black shoes, brown sunglasses and baby-pink handbag.

Urvashi Rautela in 2021:

It seems like this is Urvashi Rautela’s go to airport look and these jeans are her favourite.