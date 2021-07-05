There is no denying that actor Urvashi Rautela’s style game has evolved over the years. Her love for classic and traditional numbers is known to all. Whatever she slips into, she makes it her own with elan. Recently, Urvashi posted numerous pictures showcasing her lavender choli and sequined lehenga by ace designer Reynu Tandon. Also Read - Vidya Balan in Red Hand Painted Saree Worth Rs 14,500 is Just so Elegant

Urvashi’s lehenga does have a lot of gold to it but is in a subtle way as to not go overboard with the bling. Skirt embellished intricately with handwork and laser cut design paired with a matching dupatta. She gave a chic twist to the traditional lehenga by opting for a lavender-coloured halter-neck crop top. It is known that the actor has expensive taste. Urvashi’s lehenga is worth Rs 2,80,000. She teamed it with delicate diamond jewellery from the label Shobha Shringar Jewellers which is worth Rs 1,00,00,000. Also Read - 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Approached By Karan Johar For A Movie? Here's What Italian Star Has To Say

Check out Urvashi’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi knows exactly how to make the world go crazy after her stunning appearances. The actor has been surprising her fans with some back-to-back traditional avatars on social media. In her latest post, Urvashi flaunted her svelte frame in a lehenga.

Urvashi glammed her look with a dewy base and glowy makeup. She went for pink lips and heavy eye makeup. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and decided to let the outfit and jewellery do the talking.

What do you think of her look?