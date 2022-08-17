Actor-model Urvashi Rautela achieves another milestone, the 28-year-old took to her social media handle to announce that she has been appointed as the Miss Universe Bahrain Judge 2022. The official miss universe Bahrain shared a picture of the actress as they made an announcement stating, “Presenting the brightest glowing Bollywood Superstar as she shines her light as a judge of Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 @urvashirautela @missuniversebahrain Anything can spark as they are kindred by the light. And anyone can shine if there is a beam in sight. But the greatest illumination is not hidden on those gold bars. Because only in the darkness where you can see real stars”Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Actor Turns A Year Older Today, Top 5 Films Wherein His Strong Performances Stunned Everyone - Watch Video

Recently, the actress was the youngest judge in the history of Miss Universe 2021. Also Read - Adnan Sami Birthday: Singer Turns A Year Older, Top 5 Evergreen Songs Of Music Maestro That Charmed The Audience - Watch Video

Check out the post here: Also Read - Independence Day Special: Patriotic Films That Received National Awards, Do Give A Watch - Check List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Many friends and fans of the actor flooded the comment section to congratulate Urvashi. A comment read, “Queen of Bollywood ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and Miss Universe legendary judge 💖💖💖💖💖 “, “Congrats U.R.” read another comment.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the Smile Train Global brand ambassador and apart from that the actress received acclamation for her performance in her Pan Indian film the Legend and she will also be seen now in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda, for Jio Studios and Netflix.

(This is a press release)