Trust actor Urvashi Rautela to make a strong fashion statement wherever she goes. She is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices. Urvashi is adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. The actor can ace every look with elan be it casuals, or traditional. The 27-year-old actor often gives a sneak peek into her life through her social media handle. The actor recently walked the ramp as a showstopper for International designer Michael Cinco.Also Read - Woman Shoots Video on Bollywood Song in Mahakal Temple, Issues Apology After Hindu Outfits Object

Urvashi looked stunning as she walked the ramp for the designer. She wore a complete fairy tale cinderella dress. The actor took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her ramp walk along with the designer. She looks mesmerising, to say the least. She wore a massive huge ball gown dress. As the actor uploaded a quick ramp walk video, fans rushed to her comments and showered her with love. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Day to Date Night Makeup Routine is Super Easy And Quick| Watch

Can you guess the price of Urvashi’s gown? Well, the ball gown is priced at Rs 40 lakh. Also Read - Little Boy Rapping to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ Will Make Your Day, Watch Video

This is not the first time that Urvashi walked the ramp for Michael Cinco, earlier for Arab Fashion Week, she walked hasn’t walked the ramp for the first time for ace designer Micheal Cinco, she walked it for him at Arab Fashion Week where she graced the look of Egyptian princess Cleopatra Fans were waiting to see Urvashi’s look for the ramp, as the ace designer made it official for her to walk the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. The actor recently got a blockbuster response for her song ‘Doob Gaye’ opposite Guru Randhawa and ‘Versace Baby’ opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.