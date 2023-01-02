Urvashi Rautela Wears Expensive Crocodile-Designed Jewellery, Gets Trolled as Fans Ask ‘Rishabh Pant Kaisa Hai Bhabhi Ji…’ – See Viral Post

Urvashi Rautela never fails to astound the internet with her extraordinary and eye-catching outfits and accessories, and she did it again! The Bollywood actress recently made waves with her cryptic social media posts for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after he had a terrible accident on December 30th. Urvashi Rautela has now been brutally trolled for wearing a 120-carat diamond necklace in the shape of crocodiles laced with emeralds and yellow diamonds.

Urvashi, who was all decked up in a mauve-coloured jacket for the new year, accessorised her look with a crisis-crossed green and golden crocodile neckpiece, crocodile-inspired earrings,crisis-crossed crocodile bracelet and a crocodile-themed ring. The enormously expensive jewellery set belongs to the French jewellery conglomerate Cartier.

URVASHI RAUTELA SHOCKS THE INTERNET WITH HER CROCODILE-THEMED ACCESSORIES:

Urvashi Rautela finished her look with a dewy foundation, defined brows, glossy lips, eyeliner strokes, and a high puff hairdo. However, it was her crocodile-inspired jewellery that caught us off-guard.

URVASHI RAUTELA GETS BRUTALLY TROLLED

Urvashi Rautela’s massive crocodile-inspired accessories didn’t go well with netizens. Several users trolled the actress for her latest look and slammed her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Or unko lgta h didi ko rishabh ke accident ka dukh hoga😂😂, Lekin yaha to magarmachchh ke aanshu dikh rhe h😂🤣🤣.” Another user wrote, “Udhar apna bhai hospitalised hai idhar fashion show chal rha hai.” One of the users also asked, “Rishabh pant kaisa h ab bhabhi ji?”

She is the first Indian and third person in the world to wear the necklace, after Mexican artist Maria Felix and Italian artist Monica Bellucci, according to a report by ET bel Arabi.

What do you think about Urvashi Rautela’s look? Let us know!