If draping Saree's was a sport, our Bollywood divas would surely win the golds for it. In the past, we have seen actresses adorn beautiful sarees and flaunt their curvy and bodies, but some actresses have managed to pull off a standout image of themselves which is difficult to get out of our minds. Urvashi Rautela is one of them. She took social media ablaze with her latest saree look, and fans can't stop gushing over the beauty.

Taking it to Instagram, Urvashi uploaded a series of pictures. the caption read," Eventually you start to see that God has been connecting the dots all along." In the pictures posted by the actress, we can see her draped in a shimmery sequined purple coloured saree. She has complemented it with a noodle strap purple velvet blouse.

Check Out The Instagram Post

The bottom hem of the saree is embellished with silver work. She complimented her ensemble with a unique rolled-up clutch and silver dangling earrings. she also sported sparkly finger rings and flaunted them while posing. Her neatly manicured hands were looking so appealing. The Pagalpanti actress pulled her tresses back into a high ponytail. She opted for a glam makeup look with kohl and mascara-laden eyes, light brown eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, contoured face, and a nude pink lip shade.

Now what’s more surprising is the cost of her whole look and it can actually buy you an exotic trip. The whole look of the actress including her clutch and jewelry adds up to a whopping amount of 5 Lakh Rs.

Fans instantly flocked to the comments section and showered their love for the actress. They put in comments like “Hottie Pic”, “Ufff”, “Stunning”, “Charming” and a lot more. Many of them dropped fire and heart emojis as they lauded her desi yet elegant attire.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.