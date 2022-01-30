Urvashi Rautela has never left a stone unturned to look exquisite and eloquent. With her chic and quirky fashion style, she has always won hearts and appreciation on the internet. Urvashi can pull off any attire with ease and sass. She has always received laurels and has represented India on different international platforms. Urvashi is the first Indian to attend the Arab Fashion Week twice. Her golden gown and headgear have received several appreciations. The price will leave you bereft of words! Read on to know more about the attire.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash Played a More Dignified Game as per India.com Twitter Poll

Taking it to Instagram, Urvashi uploaded a series of videos. In all the videos, she looked phenomenal and charming. In one of her posts, the caption read,” Today my heart is filled with gratitude & emotions for my country India 🇮🇳. Thank you @arabfashionweek @amatoofficial for having me as your “First Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious International fashion week twice”. Thank you all 🇮🇳 (sic).” The entire outfit costs more than you could ever imagine. According to reports, the entire look cost Rs 40 crore (approximately). Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal is NOT Winning Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi Says 'Shamita Shetty And Karan Kundrra in Top 2'

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

For the fashion show, she wore a deep plunging v gown. The gown featured a thigh-high slit at the sides. The ensemble was donned with golden strands and was heavily embellished. She wore a sparkling golden robe that was donned with balloon sleeves. The robe was floor touching. She chose to go bold with heavy makeup that went well with the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Her entire ensemble was interesting but what piqued everyone’s interest was her headgear. The headgear was made of real gold and Hero. Furne One Amato, one of the finest designs, designed her entire ensemble. Previously, Amato had worked on dresses for Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

The headgear is in vogue for quite sometime now. Even Rakhi Sawant was seen pulling it off like a pro. For the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi wore a blue extravagant gown with golden headgear. Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.