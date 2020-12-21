Actor Urvashi Rautela loves experimenting with her style. Urvashi’s sartorial choices never disappoint, and she often makes our jaws drop to the floors for her effortless yet glamorous looks. If you are looking for some traditional inspiration to wear for your best friend’s wedding, then Urvashi is your best bet. For her recent outing, Urvashi decided to woo us with her sharara suit. And she looks gorgeous! Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Disney Princess in This Pink Gown by Marchesa - View Pics

Urvashi’s kurta featured intricate geometric motifs all over the bodice with a beautiful jali like the design as the border on the hem and sleeves. The kurta is hand-cut laser patches enhancing the edgy design over the hand-embroidered floral design beneath it. The floral design was hand-embroidered using silk thread and further enhanced with sequins, katdana, and pearl. The sharara has big geometrical motifs made using laser-cut patches. Within these motifs are hand embroidered floral motifs made using silk thread enhanced with sequins, katdana, and pearls. The kurta and sharara have been paired with a net dupatta with a dainty gota patti border and Swarovski scattered all over. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears a 'Phulkari Dupatta', Uses Fashion to Make a Statement About Her Link With Punjab Amid Farmers' Protest

Urvashi looked flawless in her outfit and she teamed it up with heavy jewellery and a paranda (braid tassel). Dewy makeup with lots of highlighter, a dab of pink lips, winged eyes, and mascara-laden eyelids rounded off her look. Also Read - Top Five Looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan That Show No One Else Knows Maternity Fashion Better Than Bebo

Check out her look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)



Urvashi wore designer Reynu Tandon’s Gold Foil Surkh Sharara Set and it is available online on Reynu Tandon’s website for buying. It is worth a whopping Rs 2,22,000. Yes, you read that right! Here’s proof!

This is not the first time, Urvashi wore Reynu Tandon’s outfit. For singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding too, the actor opted for a leather lehenga featuring handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in the comedy-drama Virgin Bhanupriya, also featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.