Urvashi Rautela is known for making groundbreaking fashion statements. She always adds a dab of enormous glamour to all the outfits that she wears. She is one of the most stylish and fashionable divas in Bollywood. From airport looks to party looks, her social media is a perfect stop for all fashion-related queries. She was a jury for the event the Miss Universe 2021

For the latest fashion event – the Miss Universe 2021 – Urvashi was a member of the jury. For the glam event, she chose a sheer couture gown from the shelves of Michael Cinco. Her ensemble had shiny and shimmery embellishment. She wore a statement diamond ring. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a couple of pictures. One of the post's captions read," When you are in alignment with yourself, the universe conspired to make this world a bliss for you."

Check Out The Instagram Post

Urvashi wore a halter neck-deep oval cut black sheer dress with gold threadwork done. The gown was transparent with off-shoulders. The golden threadwork created a shimmery and sparkling effect on the ensemble. The key takeaway of the attire is a transparent veil with shattered gold embellishment. She looked drop-dead gorgeous and looked super hot in the ensemble.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. She wore this ensemble from the shelves of Michael Cinco. The ensemble costs Rs 40 lakh!

For makeup, she chose smoky eye shadow, glossy pink lipstick, highlighter, and sharp contour. She looked like a diva and we just cannot take our eyes off at all!

What do you think of Urvashi’s attire?