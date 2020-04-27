The list of symptoms for COVID-19 seems to be growing, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adding new ones. The most common symptoms for the virus that had been listed before were fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing. But the CDC added another six to its official list on Sunday. Also Read - Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Accelerated, Says WHO Chief

The new symptoms according to the CDC are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. According to it, the symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Also Read - Singapore to Increase Coronavirus Testing For Foreign Workers Living in Dormitories

The CDC also issued a list of emergency warning signs for COVID-19, which it specified is not all inclusive, to get medical attention immediately. The signs included trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. It also added that one should consult their medical provider for symptoms that are severe or concerning. Also Read - Coronavirus: 395 Fresh Cases And 15 More Deaths in Mumbai, City's COVID-19 Tally Spikes to 5,589

On whether a person should get tested or seek care, it stated that not everyone needs to be as most people have a mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care.

Globally, more than 2.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 which has already killed over 200,000 people in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Scientists have warned that asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has made controlling the spread of the disease all the more difficult.