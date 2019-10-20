Also known as Laung, clove is being used for medicinal and beauty purposes from a long time now. It not only adds flavour to your food but also enhances your beauty. Extracted from the distilled clove buds, clove oil is jam-packed with nutrients like iron, phosphorus, vitamin A, sodium, and calcium. Clove oil’s antibacterial, antiviral, antiseptic, and stimulating properties help it improve your beauty and treat various diseases and conditions. Here we tell you about some of its beauty benefits.

Treats acne

Staphylococcus aureus is a strain of bacteria that causes acne. And, clove oil tame these bacteria. Antibacterial and antiseptic properties of clove oil help it in fighting off acne effectively. For better effects, mix 3 drops of this oil with 2 teaspoons of raw honey and apply on the affected area.

Removes dark circle

Mix clove oil with frankincense and apply under your eyes. This will increase the blood circulation to the area making the dark circles go away.

Helps get rid of dandruff

Dandruff is quite a common problem that is characterized by symptoms like itchy and flaking skin. applying this essential oil can interfere with the growth of fungus causing dandruff and help you get rid of it. All you need to do is to add around 10 drops of clove oil in your shampoo and apply it on your hair. Adding thyme oil will give you better effects.

Regulates oily skin

Clove oil has astringent properties that help in reducing the extra oil present in your skin. Mix witch hazel with 3 drops of clove oil and apply the mixture on your face after cleaning it with cold water. Wash again after 20 minutes with cold water.