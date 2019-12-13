Mosquitoes are tiny creatures that can cause debilitating health problems. There are various kinds of mosquitoes. Some are of no harm whereas others are responsible for transmitting some of the life-threatening diseases and conditions like dengue, malaria, yellow fever, etc. If you are a mosquito magnet, you must have experienced puffy reddish bumps on your skin, itching, small blisters, etc.

These are the common signs that appear after a mild reaction by your immune system against injected saliva containing protein by mosquitoes. They evaluate their victims through certain scent and chemicals in a person’s body. If you wish to keep mosquitoes away, you can use some of the natural mosquito repellents. Here, we tell you about them.

Citronella

It is one of the most popular mosquito repellents available in the market. Though it is effective, citronella provides protection for a short period of time only. According to a research published in the Malaria Journal, 100 per cent topical application of citronella can protect you from mosquito bites for up to 120 minutes. This is because citronella evaporates quickly. You can purchase citronella oil or candles for this purpose.

Lemon eucalyptus

Lemon eucalyptus consists of citronella and has a fresh scent. According to the Malaria Journal, using this essential oil can protect you against the bites of mosquitoes known to transmit malaria and yellow fever. Researchers have stated that the use of 32 per cent of lemon eucalyptus oil can provide 95 per cent protection for three hours from mosquito bites.

Clove essential oil

Clove is not only used for adding aroma to drinks but also to prevent mosquito bites. Adding olive and coconut oils in clove essential oil and topically applying it on your skin can protect you from the mosquitoes transmitting yellow fever for 96 minutes, says a study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Disease.