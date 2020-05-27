Coconut oil is a magical potion when it comes to skin and hair care. This is one of the most versatile natural beauty product available. It cannot only help in enhancing your beauty but also maintaining your overall health. This fatty oil is jam-packed with an array of nutrients including vitamin D, E, and K. These are essential to make your skin and hair look healthy and youthful. Whether you wish to get rid of the stubborn acne, blemishes or want to make your hair stronger, coconut oil can be extremely helpful. Also Read - Ashwagandha Can be Your Perfect Beauty Arsenal

Still not sure if you should add it in your daily beauty regime? Read further to get enough reasons to do so.

Moisturises your skin

If your skin is dry and the hot weather is bothering your face too much, coconut oil can be of good help. Being rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, coconut oil can form a barrier on your skin and can keep the moisture intact in it. Apply the oil on your face after cleaning it at night.

Act as a makeup remover and lip balm

Coconut oil is a strong lubricant and is good to dislodge makeup particles. So, you can use it as a makeup remover and can also apply on your lips to prevent chapstick.

Strengthens Your Hair

Fatty acids present in coconut oil can make your hair soft and can trap the moisture inside. This oil can treat damaged and frizzy hair. It can also prevent dandruff due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.