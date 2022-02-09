Benefits of a face serum: There are many kinds of face serums and each one’s core function vary from the other like one might work for Skin Brightening, the other for acne control, one for de-tanning or for removing skin pigmentation other than some basic elements. So, what we intend to deal herewith are the basic benefits of face serums other than the core and specialized functions which all are specific to each.Also Read - India Approves One-shot Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine, Says Russia

Application of face serums before moisturizing the skin is always advisable as Serums are far more potent than any other product because of the presence of a concentration of active ingredients meant for each functional benefit or treatment regime and they act immediately on one's skin penetrating deep into the third layer more often.

Here are nine reasons why you should apply a serum on your face before using a moisturizer:

Absorbs instantly and works faster. Improves skin texture multifold and comparatively quickly. It soothes the skin and helps moisturizers work more potently as a supplement. It refines pores making your skin look smooth and flawless. Significantly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Protects skin from free radical damage. Gives your skin the suppleness and radiance required for looking young and more beautiful. Helps in reducing the breakouts and makes skin flawless Serums are really effective in reducing the large pores

Inputs by Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas