Home

Lifestyle

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Auspicious Rituals to Follow While Observing The Fast

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Auspicious Rituals to Follow While Observing The Fast

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On the auspicious day, devotees observe fast and seek blessings or Lord Vishnu.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Auspicious Rituals to Follow While Observing The Fast

Utpanna Ekadashi, also known as Utpatti Ekadashi, holds immense significance in the Hindu calendar. Falling on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month, the auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to attain salvation and peace in their lives. The day has a special significance for Hindu devotees. So, read below to know more about this auspicious festival.

Trending Now

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Rituals And Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Utapanna Ekadashi commemorates the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic sleep (Yoga Nidra). Devotees believe that observing a fast on this day and participating in prayers can absolve sins, eliminate negative karma, and bring peace and prosperity into their lives. It is considered an auspicious time to seek divine blessings and connect with the spiritual realm.

You may like to read

Devotees undertake a day-long fast, abstaining from food and water, to purify their minds and bodies. The fast begins at sunrise on Ekadashi and concludes on the following day after sunrise.

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, the thousand names of Lord Vishnu, and other prayers dedicated to the deity are believed to invoke divine blessings.

Offering donations, especially food, clothing or other essentials, to the less fortunate is considered auspicious on this day.

Devotees must visit temples to offer special prayers and seek the Lord Vishnu’s blessings

The fast is traditionally broken on the Dwadashi day (the twelfth of the lunar month) after sunrise. Consuming a simple and sattvic meal is recommended.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Utpanna Ekadashi of Margashirsha month falls on December 8. The Parana (breaking of fast) time is on December 9 and will begin at 1:16 pm and end at 3:20 pm. The Hari Vasar tithi will be completed at 12:41 pm. Meanwhile, the Ekadashi date starts on December 8 at 5:06 am and ends on December 9 at 6:31 am.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.