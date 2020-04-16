Researchers have found a breakthrough in the coronavirus case. According to them, ultraviolet LEDs can disinfect surfaces contaminated by the novel virus and can reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus Impact: WWE Releases Superstars Including Kurt Angle as Part of Budget Cuts

The study published in the journal ACS Photonics, showed that ultraviolet light is widely used to disinfect the surfaces but its efficacy in the case of coronavirus is yet to be tested. If it works, transmission of the virus may be reduced up to a significant level. Also, UV light may help in disinfecting medical or personal protective equipment. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine May be Only Way to Return to 'Normalcy', Says UN Chief

Notably, UV-C light is used for disinfection. It is currently used to purify air and water by deactivating microbes. But light in 260-285 wavelength (which is considered relevant for disinfection) is harmful to human skin. Therefore, it is used only where no one is present. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Wedding of Kumaraswami's Son to be Filmed to Check COVID-19 Violations

Though UV LED is being perceived as a potential help in reducing COVID-19 cases, various technological advances are required for it to be efficient and cost effective.

During the study, the scientists reported a more easy method for fabricating high-quality deep-ultraviolet (UV-C) LEDs. This includes depositing a film of the semiconductor alloy aluminum gallium nitride (AlGaN) on a base made of silicon carbide (SiC). Using silicon carbide as a substrate allows for more efficient and cost-effective growth of high-quality UV-C semiconductor material than using sapphire. This is due to how closely the materials’ atomic structures match up.

Notably, silicon carbide is less expensive than the “ideal” aluminum nitride substrate. So, this can make it more mass production-friendly.

As the world races to find vaccines, therapies and cures for COVID-19, disinfection, decontamination and isolation are the few weapons to defend people, and the solutions will need to be deployed worldwide.

With Inputs From PTI