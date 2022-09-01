UV Rays Protection: While spending time outside in the warm weather is fun, it’s vital to remember that you and your children should be protected from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. To produce vitamin D, which aids in calcium intake for stronger and healthier bones, everyone has to be exposed to the sun. However, it is important to remember that exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is a major cause of both skin cancer and blindness. Unprotected exposure to UV radiation from the sun can affect the skin, eyes, and immune system.Also Read - White Spot on Your Skin? It Could be Sign of These 3 Skin Conditions

Skin cancer, cataracts, and early ageing are just a few of the conditions that can be helped with preventative measures like minimizing or eliminating UV exposure.

Check These 4 Signs of Sunburn:

The skin becomes reddish. It’s oppressively hot and tight. There could be some pain and discomfort. A severe sunburn can result in blisters and skin peeling.

7 WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR SKIN AGAINST HARMFUL UV RAYS:

To protect yourself from UVA and UVB rays, liberally slather on a broad-spectrum sunscreen that is water-resistant and has an SPF of at least 30. Wear protective clothing, such as long sleeves, slacks, a hat with a wide brim, and sunglasses, whenever possible. Look for clothing with a UV protection factor Include vitamin D in your kids’ diets, and make sure older kids and babies are covered up with sunscreen. Take extra caution while near sand, snow, or bodies of water. They reflect the UV rays from the sun. You can be more susceptible to becoming burnt as a result. Consume enough vitamin D by following a healthy diet that may also include vitamin supplements. Use no tanning beds. UV rays from the sun’s ultraviolet spectrum and tanning beds can cause wrinkles and skin cancer. To protect your lips, apply lip balm with at least SPF 15 to them.

Tip: Wearing sunblock is essential. You should also apply sunscreen on cloudy days.

If you take sun protection precautions, you’ll have healthy skin and eyes for a very long time.

