Vaani Kapoor Channels Ethnic Vibes in Blush Pink Suit by Anita Dongre’s Worth Rs 1. 7 Lakh

Actor Vaani Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. The 32-year-old actor is grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons, she made a striking statement in a blush pink kurta set from the shelves of Anita Dongre. The actor who is blessed with an enviable figure often makes stylish statements. From slipping into bodycon dresses to a saree, Vaani knows how to make a style her own.

Vaani's hand-embroidered blush-hued silk kurta came with a plunging neckline, intricate gota patti and flourishes of zardozi and sequins work sprinkled throughout. The dupatta too carries the intricate details while the churidar comes in a comfortable cotton-silk blend.

For the glam, Vaani went for a neutral palette. She opted for a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, sharped contoured cheeks, nude lip tint, and a small silver bindi. Vaani was styled by Mohit Rai.

Check out Vaani’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

What’s the price of Vaani’s kurta?

If you wish to add this gorgeous kurta set to your wardrobe, then you will have to spend Rs 1, 70,000. The kurta set is available on Anita Dongre’s official website for buying.

On the work front, Vaani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Bell Bottom, also starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

What do you think of Vaani’s ethnic look?