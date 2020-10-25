Vaani Kapoor is one of the B-town actors who has great acting skills and killer dance moves that can allure anyone. The diva is active on Instagram and keeps giving us some fashion moments. She recently took to her social media account to post her pictures in a floral dress that can be a perfect outfit to be incorporated into your everyday look. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor Starrer Shoot Postponed Again?

Vaani Kapoor was donning an evergreen ensemble from the Varun Bahl Pret 2020 collection. She was looking glamorous in this floral print shirt dress featuring a fabric belt cinched at the waist in a bow, front thigh-high slit, and a button-down detailing. For some glam, she wore sans-accessories and a pair of silver strappy heels. To enhance her look, Vaani applied a glossy pink lipstick and matte makeup. She also went with blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and on-fleek brows. Her wavy hair was left open.

Can you guess the price of the Vaani Kapoor dress? It will cost you Rs 9,750. Here’s the proof.