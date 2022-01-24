Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor‘s career has taken off after her outstanding performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which she compassionately portrayed a transgender girl who defies all difficulties to fight for her rights. Her performance was universally praised, resulting in a significant increase in her equity in the last few months. Vaani Kapoor has signed on as an endorsement for eight new brands and has become a name that major brands in the country are chasing.Also Read - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Public Review: Public Gives A Thumbs Up To Ayushmann And Vaani Starrer, Watch Video

About Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui:

When Maanvi’s lover, represented by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, discovers that she is a trans woman, the romantic drama twists the boy-meets-girl cliche. ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ depicts the process from shock to revulsion to acceptance and education. Also Read - Abhishek Kapoor Praises Ayushmann Khurrana and Calls Him Perfect Fit For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

An industry informant says, “The finest thing about Vaani Kapoor’s brand is that she has proven to be a brave, ambitious, free-thinking artiste who is willing to take huge risks with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. These are attributes that businesses are looking for in actors that are opinionated, represent modern India, stand for things they believe in, and want to be the face of social good. Vaani perfectly fits the bill, and the proof is in the pudding because her net worth is just growing up from here.”

The informer further says, “In the previous several months, Vaani has signed eight businesses! She has signed brands left, right, and centre since the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani has been picked up by prominent businesses across the country, from clothes to hair products, jewellery to cosmetics. She’s also under-appreciated as a face because she’s been picky about the films she appears in. This is also benefiting her brand equity because brands see her as someone who isn’t typecast or selling an excessive number of brands.”

