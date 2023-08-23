Home

Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor’s Birthday Special: 3 Times Actress Raises Fashion Bar With Her Glamorous Looks

Vaani Kapoor’s Birthday Special: 3 Times Actress Raises Fashion Bar With Her Glamorous Looks

Feeling confused about what to wear for an upcoming party? Take inspiration from the Bollywood Diva Vani Kapoor and create some striking looks

Whether it’s acting, dancing, fitness, or modeling, Vaani Kapoor is a true performer and we always turn up to her. But besides her acting skills, she is also an inspiration when it comes to her unique sense of style. From her iconic risqué looks to her swoon-worthy next-door girl avatar, Vaani Kapoor is definitely a vision to watch onscreen and offscreen.

Trending Now

Vaani’s style comprises elements that can be worn if you are heading out for a party or you are just running errands. Vaani always chooses items that are impeccable and fashionably forward. On her birthday, India.com has compiled her fashionable looks that you can adore to celebrate her day.

Here’s listing 5 looks of Vaani Kapoor that you can take inspiration from –

Bodycon Dress:



In this look, Vaani Kapoor is wearing a blue bodycon dress that accentuates her curves and looks effortlessly sexy. This strappy sleeves, U-neckline dress comes with a long hemline and zip fastening on the back. For footwear, she chose nude pumps and for accessories, she went with hoops and rings. The colour of the dress makes it a perfect transitional piece. You can wear it in the daytime or for a party night, depending on how you style it.

Strapless Floral Dress:

Being the perfect fusion of cute and hot, this strapless floral dress of Vaani Kapoor is definitely a steal. Incorporating floral motifs all over the dress, it can be worn in the day with a denim jacket or at night, exactly how Vaani is wearing it. The star served glamour and sultry by combining the dress with high-knee leather boots.

Bling-it-on



Vaani’s silver sequin made a buzz on the internet and how! The off-shoulder sequin dress was screaming party night at its top-notch. The oh-so-sexy outfit looked radiant and Vaani ensured it to let the dress do all the talking as she completely escaped wearing any accessories.

We wish Vaani Kapoor a Happy Birthday!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES