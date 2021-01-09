One of the most anticipated vaccination drive is going to “kick off on 16th January 2021.” This is what a latest press release by the Press Information Bureau states. The vaccines will be rolled out after some of the major forthcoming festivals namely Makar Sankranti, Magh Pihu, and Pongal. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reviewed the preparedness of states and UTs for COVID-19 vaccination. He wanted to know how ready we are to begin the vaccination process with safety and without letting any chaos come as a hurdle. Also Read - Bharat Biotech to Begin Phase-1 Trials of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine in Feb-March

According to the latest information, COVID-19 vaccine will be firstly provided to the people in the priority list that includes "healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr."