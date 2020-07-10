Vaginal acne or vaginal pimple is normal to get. Though these small bumps can cause great discomfort and pain, they do not have severe impacts. Female genital area is quite sensitive and therefore even a slight compromise in vaginal hygiene can lead to problems like vaginal boils. They are pus-filled bumps that develop under the vaginal skin. These inflamed pimples can form on the outer skin of the vagina and labia too. Also Read - Sore Vagina: These Factors May be The Culprits

One of the most common causes behind the occurrence of vaginal pimples is clogging of pores containing hair follicles. The pimples can slowly develop into swollen and painful spots with yellow pus in them. Though they normally go on their own in a few days, if you wish to get rid of the discomfort as quickly as possible, you can use certain easy home remedies. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Vaginal Discomfort: Opt For These Natural Ways to Get Rid of The Problem

Apply Warm Compress

Firstly, you must not pop or prick the vaginal pimples. Doing that can spread the bacteria and the infection. To get rid of the problem, soak a washcloth in warm water. Squeeze extra water and place it over the vaginal boils. Let it stay there for around 10 minutes. Repeat this thrice a day for quick result. Applying warm compress can boost blood flow to the genital and the white blood cells fight off the infection. Also Read - Experiencing Vaginal Dryness? Know What Causes it

Use an Ointment

Applying ointments like petroleum jelly over the vaginal acne can protect then from friction with the underwear. Also, opt for an antibiotic ointment if the pus-filled vaginal boils have burst. It will protect your genital area from any other infection.

Apply Mixture of Corn Starch And Warm Water

Apply this mixture over the vaginal pimples and leave it for around 15 minutes. Then rinse it off using warm water. Dry the area by patting a dry towel. Notably, corn starch can soak excess oil in the vaginal area and prevent any other acne breakout. And, warm water can suppress the development of the pimples.