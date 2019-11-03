Vaginal discomfort is quite a common issue experienced by women. Itching and burning sensation in this sensitive organ can be debilitating and unbearable. The problem occurs due to various factors including chemical irritants, yeast infection, menopause, etc. Though usually, the discomfort vanishes on its own, if it is not going in your case, you can take the help of a doctor. The diagnosis includes a pelvic exam. Once the condition is confirmed you may be given antibiotics, estrogen cream or steroid lotion. But, if you wish to get rid of this problem naturally to avoid any side-effect that may follow the conventional treatment, read further.

Eat probiotic-rich food

For a healthy vagina, you need to maintain the balance of bacteria in this organ. One of the main reasons behind the onset of vaginal discomfort is a yeast infection, which occurs due to the unstoppable growth of candida bacteria. Eating food rich in probiotics can help in keeping these bacteria under control and fight against them effectively. This is what a study published in the journal Critical Care Medicine states. Some of the good sources of probiotics are yogurt, kefir, pickles, kimchi, etc.

Maintain vaginal hygiene

Keeping your vagina clean is one of the most important ways to avoid vaginal discomfort and treat them as well. A clean vagina is less prone to infections and burning sensations. To keep your vagina clean, you need to make sure to change your napkins every 6 hours. Also, whenever you wash the area, clean it from vagina to anus and not the other way as doing that can transfer the infection at the anal opening to the vagina. Moreover, do not pick tight underwear. Also, the fabric should be cotton as it is quite comfortable. c.

Use apple cider vinegar

One of the reasons behind vaginal discomfort is a disturbance in vaginal pH. And, it can potentially cause irritation and burning sensations. To get rid of that, you can apply apple cider vinegar in the area. All you need to do is to mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water. Then, wash your vulva with this mixture twice a day and see the result yourself.