Going for a date on Valentine's Day? Wants to look ravishing on the special day and impress your partner? If yes, you have reached the right place. Picking up a perfect date night dress can be a bit confusing when you wish to look bold and beautiful and leave your partner stunned by your appearance. There is an array of sizzling attires that can be opted as your date-night outfit but we have picked the best 5 of them for you. Here is how to look chic and ethereal in one.

Midi Bodycon Dress

A bodycon dress will help you show off your curvaceous body and look elegant too. Pick a bodycon outfit in maroon colour with a defined neck and full sleeves, if possible. A dress with square neck and puff sleeves would be just perfect for the date night. Keep your hair open and apply dewy makeup. Wear a pendant and stilettoes and you are set for the special day.

A Bodycon Maxi Dress

A maxi dress in black or olive green colour would look amazing on you. Pick a sleeveless gown with a front slit. It will not only make your legs visible but also give you a poised look. Complete your date night look with a pair of stud earrings and a pair of high heels.

Floral A-Line Knee Length Dress

One of the safest options to go with on any occasion is a fit and flare floral dress. Make sure you go for a subtle and elegant colour instead of a too shiny one. Wear a round neck floral dress featuring three-quarter sleeves. Pair it with a pair of pearl studs. Keep your hair wavy and open. Wear a pair of heels and you are done.

Skirt And a Turtle Neck Top

Skirts are comfortable, stylish, and pretty too. Pick an elegant skirt and pair it with a turtle neck top. It would be perfect if you can get a maroon skirt with asymmetric hemlines and accordion pleats and a black coloured top. Complete your date night look with a pair of knee-high black boots with heels. Opt for a pendant and keep your hair tied at the top.

Pick a Jumpsuit

Yes, you read that right. Even a jumpsuit can give you that elegant and killer date night look. All you need to do is to go for one with highly sensuous cuts. Opt for matching pumps and keep your beachy tresses open. Wear sans-accessories to let your outfit do all the talking. This will help you look mesmerizing.