Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love and showing your admiration for someone you are absolutely in the fondness of. February 14 is one dedicated day to feel the romance around you and openly show your affection for someone without feeling awkward. Those who are single and thinking if the day would bring some good luck to your life must watch the Valentine’s Day 2021 prediction by Ritu Kapoor. In the video, Ritu Kapoor speaks about how this celebratory day is going to end for you as per your sun sign. Let’s find out if cupid is going to shower its blessings on you this Valentine’s Day. Also Read - Ahead of Valentine's Day, 'Siddhi Hates Shiva' Posters Go Viral Across Cities