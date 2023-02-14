Home

Valentine’s Day 2023: 5 Healthy Date-Night Recipes For Your Gym Freak Partner

Valentine's Day 2023 special date-night recipes: Here's what you can cook for your gym freak partner on V-day.

“The way to someone’s heart is through their stomach,” this quote is accurate, but planning a lovely and delicious evening for a partner who prefers to keep their calorie intake under control, may be a bit difficult, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Let’s make things simpler for you, here’s what you can cook for your gym freak partner or health enthusiast.

1. Strawberry Mojito

We’ve all heard how strawberries complement a Valentine’s Day menu. They are sometimes referred to as the “fruit of love,” thus a Strawberry mojito is all you need to rekindle your memories with your love.

How to make it?

Start by slicing a lemon into small pieces. Next, slice your strawberries very thinly. Add the strawberry slices, lemon slices, and some fresh mint leaves to a glass. Muddle the ingredients in the glass gently and add a dash of honey or brown sugar.

Then grab a tall glass of water. Add some of the muddled strawberry mixtures to it. Pour in a low-carb soda or sparkling water as well as some ice cubes. Lastly, garnish your mojito with a few more strawberry slices and mint leaves. If you want to make it into a margarita, add some tequila to it.

2. Humus Egg devil

With this hummus-filled egg dish, you can add a Lebanese twist to your Valentine’s Day menu. This could become your partner’s favorite starter. Egg devils look fancy on the dinner table. They appear to be simple, but they are the perfect start for your lavish meals.

Hummus is a wonderful source of organic protein. It contains vitamins and elements such as calcium, iron, folate, and zinc. Tahini, a source of vitamin E, is found in hummus. It is also beneficial to gut health because it contains prebiotic fiber, which helps to nurture and sustain the good bacteria in our digestive tract.

Normally, you may use any type of filling for your egg devil, but humus is the ideal filling to go with if your partner is cautious about their health and fitness.

How to make it?

Boil the eggs for around 7-8 minutes. After the eggs have been boiled, set them aside for 12 minutes, then transfer them to an ice-cold water bowl. This makes egg peeling quick and easy.

Peel your eggs and cut them in half and remove the egg yolk.

Next, in a bowl, mix the hummus with cajun seasoning, mustard, a pinch of paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix everything properly. Fill a piping bag halfway with the hummus mixture and delicately pipe it down on each half of the eggs.

Garnish with chives or parsley and your delectable appetizer is ready!

3. Cod Fillet

Cod fish is a low-fat protein food, making it a good choice for people who prefer to manage their fat intake. Therefore, this dish could be a fancy yet healthy option for your beloved. Cod helps to lower blood cholesterol levels and avoids artery-clogging, thereby enhancing heart health. It contains a high concentration of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins. Cod has a significant proportion of iodine, which is essential to regulate thyroid hormones.

How to make it?

First, season the Cod Fillet with olive oil, dried oregano, lemon zest, salt & black pepper. Then bake it at 350F for 15-20 minutes.

Following that, we’ll make a butter sauce. Heat the butter in a saucepan until it melts and turns brown, giving off the aroma of a nutty flavor. After that, add the lemon juice and parsley. Mix them well and your sauce is ready. This will take roughly 3 minutes.

In the meantime, grease your non-stick pan with olive oil. Put in the minced garlic, chopped bell peppers and asparagus, and a handful of baby spinach leaves.

Gradually add your seasonings (black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, and salt as per taste). Saute your vegetables for a few minutes before adding low-fat cream cheese and parmesan cheese. Then sprinkle some freshly chopped parsley. Combine them well so that all of the ingredients are amalgamated.

Finally, arrange your vegetables on a dish and top it with the fish filet. Garnish with lemon zest, butter sauce, and plenty of love.

4. Roasted Bell Pepper Whole Wheat Pasta

We all enjoy pasta, but it is packed with carbs. If your valentine enjoys both pasta and fitness, whole wheat pasta is the best alternative to regular white pasta. The usual white pasta is prepared with refined flour, which has a large amount of fat. Whereas, whole-wheat pasta is prepared from wheat grain kernels and is a great source of nutrients like complex carbohydrates, protein, fiber, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

How to make it?

In a pan, heat about a tablespoon of oil and toss in the onions, roasted bell peppers, and three garlic cloves. Cook for three to four minutes, then season with salt, oregano, paprika, and black pepper. Combine all of these ingredients until the vegetables are well-cooked and mushy.

After that, set this aside to cool. Once cooled, place it in a blender and puree until it resembles a sauce-like consistency.

Once again, heat a spoonful of butter/oil in your pan. Then add the blended sauce and simmer for around 2-3 minutes. After that, gradually pour in the vegetable/chicken broth, almond milk, and red wine vinegar. Give your sauce a thorough stir and bring it to a boil. Finally, put in the whole wheat pasta and some fresh basil. Stir your pasta well and serve it hot! Always feel free to add your choice of protein or vegetables.

Banana-Peanut Butter Munchies

Most people enjoy peanut butter, as do protein-rich bananas. Peanut butter contains a plethora of beneficial minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, iron, selenium, and vitamin B6. Bananas, on the other hand, are high in potassium, fiber, and iron, and fitness enthusiasts choose them as part of their daily diet.

So merging the two will give you a great sweet snack to relish with your sweet love.

How to make it?

This is the simplest to make. Simply chop the banana into little chunks and cover it generously with peanut butter. Then freeze it for at least 4 hours till your delicious snack is ready. You can also use dark chocolate coating along with peanut butter to enhance the taste.

Grab a bite and end the evening on a sweet note!

We all appreciate a delicious meal on special occasions to remember and cherish. Try these incredible meals for your fitness-obsessed lover without making them feel guilty about their diet.

(With inputs from IANS)

