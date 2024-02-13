Home

Valentine’s Day 2024: 7 Last Minute Thoughtful Gifts to Present to Your Loved Ones

Looking out for something special for ypur loved one? Here is a list of some thoughtful ideas to help you make the day special.

Valentine’s Day 2024: A day of celebration of love and relationships, Valentine’s day is a special day when we celebrate our love not just for our partners, but for everyone we love. It has different meanings for different people. Apart from a wholesome outing or dinner, gifts sometimes make the event a little moe special. Are you trying to find something for your partner or friend or family? Pretty last moment right? Fret not, we have got you covered. Here are a few thoughtful gifting ideas.

Perfumes

A good scent never fails and is one present easily available at any moment. A good, long-lasting perfume also is something that can be a useful and thoughtful gift too. Deodorants and perfumes can always be accompanied with a box full of chocolates!

Accessories

If your friend or partners are a sucker of accessories, there is a whole range of ideas to look into. Fancy earrings, rings, bracelets pendants, anklets etc. Online to offline stores, little trinkets are mostly useful and a good last-minute investment!

Watch

Another thoughtful and easily available gift idea is of a watch. and when there is a good offer, a couple’s watch is never a bad idea.

Smart Tech

People have surely become more health conscious and smart watches, step counter etc have become a part of everyday life. More than just a sleek accessory, NOISE’s Luna ring is an innovative smart ring that tracks sleep, activity, and overall readiness with advanced sensors and an intuitive app.

Earbuds

In the era of multitasking, wireless headphones, and earbuds have become a common tech we all own. It is important to find one economical and comfortable earphone. Purepods were developed with a vision to disrupt the smart audio segment, the new Noise Pure Pods are an ideal gift for your partner. Crafted for ultimate ear comfort, this new form factor, aka India’s first OWS, is lightweight and non-intrusive, providing a natural and ergonomic fit for prolonged wear. Offering longer and more comfortable listening sessions with up to 80 hours of playtime, it adds a whole new audio experience and transforms the way your partner interacts with their devices.

Scented Candles

Who does not like coming to a beautiful aroma. After a stressful day, when the room is blooming with a refreshing scent, it helps the mind to relax. Aromatherapy is the new trend on the block that is actually helpful for mental health too. Therefore, a box of scented candles is another thoughtful gift you may present to your loved one!

Food Hamper

A nicely curated hamper inclusive of some favourite delights of your partner is a great gift for valentine’s day. Well, for something healthy, yet indulgent – like Farmley’s Date Bites. These bite-sized delights not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also bring a warm and caring touch to your Valentine’s celebration. Because expressing love is not just about the gift but also about the thought behind it. Make your Valentine’s Day sweet, wholesome, and filled with warmth!

Powerbank

In this digital era, timely charging our devices is as important as staying up to date. The MagZap X1 Wireless Power Bank by Qubo is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, combining practicality and thoughtful design. Compact and versatile, it ensures your loved one’s smartphone is always ready to use, allowing for seamless charging, working, and playing on the go.

While these are just few ideas to look into for last-minute shopping!

