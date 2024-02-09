Home

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 7 Cafes and Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Make Your Day Special

Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 7 Cafes and Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Make Your Day Special

Coffees date to wholesome dinner, check out some of the best places to make this valentine's day a little more sparkly and special!

Love is in the air as February is almost midway complete. Hues of love are making an aura like no other. Yes, Valentine’s day is almost here and lovely zeal is already pumping up the air amid Valentine’s week. Wondering how to make this day even more special? A lovely outing with your partner, friends, family and loved ones is never out of style. Good food, good music, good ambience and a whole lot of love can make the day! We have handpicked a few wholesome and lovely places in Delhi-NCR to take your beau out on a date or maybe just spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Trending Now

Chose your pick!

You may like to read

VALENTINE’S DAY 2024: BEST CAFES IN RESTAURANTS IN DELHI TO GO ON A DATE

House of Boho, South Delhi

This Valentine’s Day, whisk your loved one away to the enchanting oasis of House of Boho, nestled in the bustling heart of South Delhi’s Ansal Plaza. Radiating with bohemian charm, this captivating cafe lounge sets the stage for intimate date lunches and romantic evenings, offering a culinary journey filled with love and creativity. Immerse yourself in a celebration of love with House of Boho’s specially curated Valentine’s menu, featuring an array of delectable delights crafted to tantalize the senses.

BURASH

BURASH, a casual dining restaurant, emerges from the fusion of expert technique and natural abundance. Treat your palate to a culinary journey with BURASH’s Valentine’s Special Menu, featuring delightful starters, main course and desserts. Sip on meticulously handcrafted cocktails, specially curated to set the mood for an unforgettable evening. Conclude your Valentine’s celebration on a sweet note with BURASH’s irresistible and decadent desserts, crafted to satisfy every craving.

Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida

A romantic rendezvous awaits you at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida with a ‘Table For Two’ date night this Valentine’s Day. Get floored with bespoke dining experiences coupled with LIVE music and mesmerizing decorations.The multi-cuisine buffet at Infinity restaurant. Bond over food as you devour lip-smacking Indian, Mediterranean, and Asian cuisines at our multi-cuisine restaurant, Infinity. The buffet menu also boasts of interactive Mongolian and street food stations to spice up the celebrations. Alfresco seating is available on prior booking.

Reflex

A quintessential destination for those seeking an elevated social experience, it sets the stage for an enchanting celebration. Reflex offers an idyllic setting, inviting couples to savor intimate moments and cultivate cherished connections. Here, every shared glance and whispered word finds a special place within an ambience meticulously designed for romantic seclusion.

Cafe Tesu

Cafe Tesu, the epitome of culinary craftsmanship and delightful conversations, invites guests to indulge in a romantic escapade this Valentine’s Day. As a celebration of love, Cafe Tesu is excited to unveil an array of enchanting experiences to make Valentine’s Day truly special for its patrons.

Yes Minister

Yes Minister, a revered and iconic entertainment destination that has held the enchantment of Essex Farms’ audience since 1998, is delighted to unveil an exclusive Valentine’s Day offering, designed to infuse the day with an extra dose of joy and celebration. With a rich history of captivating patrons for over two decades, Yes Minister stands as a testament to providing unforgettable experiences. In the spirit of love and camaraderie, Yes Minister proudly presents the “Will You Be My +1” offer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.