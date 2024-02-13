Home

Valentine’s Day Skincare: 5 Shahnaz Husain Backed Tips to Pamper Yourself Because Self-Love Never Goes Out of Trends

This valentine's day indulge in the zeal of self love and pamper ourselves

We never celebrated Valentine’s Week, but today it has become a cultural phenomenon, that the youth eagerly wait for. This day has gained significant importance among the younger generation, shaping their attitude towards relationships and expression of emotions. This day is special because you express affection and appreciation to each other. People have also associated it with self-love. Many chose it as a day of self-love, reflection and self-appreciation. Not just to each other, but powerful messages of self-love and acceptance are often shared on social media.

Valentine’s Day serves as a reminder to practice self-love and appreciation, including taking care of your skin, mind and body. By incorporating a skincare regimen into your Valentine’s Day preparations, you can cultivate a sense of confidence and self-assurance, knowing that you’re prioritizing your well-being and enhancing your natural beauty.

Let us take this special day as an opportunity to indulge in self-care and pampering activities. Whether it’s taking yourself to a spa day, enjoying a favourite meal, or enjoying a delicious dessert, Valentine’s Day is all about self-indulgence and self-love as a way to nourish and replenish the mind, body, and spirit. As we know that we are celebrating the week already, let’s try to look our absolute best! Preparing and pampering yourself is as important as putting the finishing touches on your whole look.

Let’s know about some quick fixes that would make our day!

Valentine’s Day Skincare: 5 Tips to Pamper Yourself

Let’s Get The Glow: For Girls, applying face masks can help you out look good and refreshed on this special day. Take one tablespoon of honey and egg white and mix it to get a smooth consistency. Apply it to your face evenly and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water and pat dry it. Always give your skin a cold compress to look refreshed. Ice water dip can help you big time. Take a bowl of chilled water and some ice cubes. Dip your face into the water and stay there for 5-10 seconds. Repeat this for another 10 minutes and see the magic. Fix The Never Ending Hair Problems: Rough and dry hair needs extra care. To make them look manageable, mix water with a creamy hair conditioner and transfer the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray it onto your hair and comb it, so that the liquid spreads through your hair evenly, making them soft and shiny. An oily and greasy scalp makes your hair look dirty. To make them look good, boil some green tea in enough water and let it cool down. Strain the liquid in a bowl and add 2-3 drops of lemon. Use it as your last rinse after the hair wash. Cleanse and Hydration: For Boys, cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities. Always cleanse your face at night, it helps remove all the dust that have been clogging the pores during the day. Add a pinch of turmeric, a teaspoon of multani mitti and aloe vera together. Apply this to your face and then let it sit for 20 minutes. Wet your palms and massage gently in circular motion. Wash it off with water. For Dry Skin: If your skin is dry and flaky then you need to go for some extra moisturization and hydration. Before taking a bath, apply some lukewarm mustard oil to your skin. Wait for 10 minutes and then go for a bath. This will help your skin to keep calm and hot water will not make your skin dry and itchy. After taking a bath, when your body is little damp, immediately apply a body lotion or coconut oil. Prep Your Hair: Frequent hair wash will remove impurities from hair and scalp but that can make your hair go dry too. You can apply hair mask twice in a week to take care of you hair and scalp. If nothing, take hot oil treatment once a week which gives your scalp the boost. Use egg for oily and dry hair. If your hair are oily, then apply egg white and if the hair type is dry then apply egg yolk to nourish rough hair. Eggs are said to be rich in biotin and other B-complex vitamins, which strengthen the roots of your hair.

Skin and hair care is a form of self-care that allows you to prioritize your well-being and invest in yourself. By dedicating time to cleanse, moisturize, and protect your skin, you’re sending a message of self-love and self-respect, acknowledging that you deserve to look and feel your best, not just on Valentine’s Day but every day. Don’t forget to pamper yourself to look your best this Valentine’s Day. Along with enhancing natural beauty, it is important that you also promote self-love. Also, keep in mind that along with healthy and glowing skin, it is also important to be happy from within.

