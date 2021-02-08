Valentine’s Week is here and by now we know that love is in the air. Many of us are keen to know what we have in store for us, this week. Astrologer Ritu Kapoor predicts how Valentine’s Week will turn out to be for you. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Taj Hotel Offering Free Stay to Couples During Valentine's Day? Here’s The Truth

This period will be an emotional one and many maudlin thoughts travel through your mind. But this phase is a great one as there will be gains on many fronts and happiness in love. Do not get over-possessive and be wrapped up in your fears, insecurities and feelings. You will have wonderful times with women even if you are one.

TAURUS

The single should get ready for a big change that will set the course for the future. Ties, partnerships, links and collaborations of all kinds will be strengthened. Conflicts and interpersonal issues should be resolved between you and your partner. The fact of the matter is that your partner will have his or her way, try and come to a common stand.

GEMINI

Watch and wait for any new development in your present relationship. That demands your attention or immediate response. But for the most part, everything is done that you can control. The rest is out of your hands. Keep your finger crossed. If there have been differences or issues in the relationship, learn to forget and forgive. It is the only way to forge ahead.

CANCER

You should never forget, that you have an aim that is worthwhile to be reached because otherwise, you might get stuck. Never play with the emotions of others, just because there is an easy possibility. There is love and deep bonding and many affairs of the heart. You may meet a stranger and get intimate without a care in the world.

LEO

This is a significant period for a love relationship. There will be many emotional moments and the family will be at center stage as the weeks were on. There will be new goals and new directions. You are on a roll. There is a new love in your life and you cannot contain the excitement.

VIRGO

You have perhaps been hurt by your partner or are yet to come to term with you’re past relationship and in turn are not able to commit yourself fully to the present one. Don’t hesitate to express true feelings to the one you love. Open up your heart let your partner know their importance in your life.

LIBRA

Don’t be surprised to receive a marriage proposal. Treat your sexuality as a present to yourself, indulging in sweet, tender sensuality will lead you to love games with happiness and harmony as first prizes. Love and romance add to an action-packed time when a lot happens around you. You may feel vulnerable and sensitive emotionally so be gentle and caring about yourself and others.

SAGITTARIUS

You attract a lot of interesting people with charisma and the gift of communication. You are generous and giving to friends, loved ones, and family but impatient of opposition. A good time period for your relationships to blossoms. A strong woman close to you is domineering, demanding, and quick to take offense without cause, keep a distance from her.

CAPRICORN

Your point of view may go unheard and this may cause some issues but using aggression isn’t advisable, instead, stay calm and let go of this argument. This is not a battle. You can be highly emotional, sensitive and moody in relationships. Misunderstandings among associates and friends caused by unclear communication can be cleared up.

AQUARIUS

The beginning of a journey and relationship. Travel, which at times may be connected with relationship. You may feel spiritually awakened and enlightened. You’re feeling energized and ambitious. Relations will be easy, when you will have more patience and will get cooperation.

PISCES

Somebody wants to have the upper hand in this relationship, lay down the law, or control the moves. The one you love is giving you a headache instead of a warm tingling feeling inside, and as result, romance just isn’t very satisfied. You’ll find true love by working less and smiling more. Enjoy yourself and celebrate.