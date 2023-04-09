Home

Ready for Immersive Starry Night Experience? Van Gogh’s 360° Art Exhibition is Coming To Gurgaon! Check Dates, Tickets, Time

Imagine, sitting under the starry night, surrounded by sunflower fields and enjoying other creations of Van Gogh all under one roof!

A fan of art? Get ready for a unique art exhibition that would give you a feel of the paintings 360 degrees. Yes! 360 degree and it is none other than the famous Dutch painter, Vincent Van Gogh. Imagine sitting under the starry night surrounded by sunflower fields and so much more. All his remarkable works would be a visual treat that will bring on a different experience altogether for an art exhibition. It is not just wine, cheese and paintings on a wall. This will be an exciting expedition into the world of Van Gogh. Here, connoisseur might be able to understand the brush strokes and depth of every painting with art x tech fusion.

What is Van Gogh 360 Exhibition About?

Van Gogh 360 is an immersive experience featuring the work of one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of western art. Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360 brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show.

It is suppose to be a 360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens, a complementing musical bed, and a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer. It will be entertaining and interactive too. More than 12,000 images (huge, crystalline and inspiring) transform each surface. However, there is no physical work by any of the artists featured, they are projected on giant screens.

Van Gogh 360 Exhibition: Date, Time, Tickets

Dates: April 10, 2023 onwards

Time: From 9 am till 9:30 pm. Last entry would be at 9 pm.

Venue: The DLF Cyber city Gurugram.

Tickets: Regular Weekday Entry starts at Rs. 699.

Regular Weekend Entry starts at Rs. 999. Children 4 years and younger enter for free and do not require a ticket.

Note: Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled ticket. It might take 45 minutes to 1 hour f touring the entire exhibition.

