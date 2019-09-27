The Miss Diva Universe 2019 was announced at an event in the presence of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The Diva crown has been passed on to Vartika Singh who’s now going to represent India in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. Nehal Chudasama, who won the crown last year crowned the Miss Diva Universe this year while Shefali Sood bagged the title of the Miss Diva Suprabnatural. Kangana, too, congratulated the winners and posed with them.

Vartika is a professional model and has also featured on the famous Kingfisher Calendar. The Miss Diva Universe winner hails from Lucknow and has also won the title of Miss Photogenic in Miss Diva 2014 pageant.

In 2015, she was crowned as Femina Miss Grand India and it was in 2017 that she received the opportunity to become the Kingfisher Calendar girl. Her formal training for Miss Universe competition will begin in the next few weeks. Our best wishes to the girl!