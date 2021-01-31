Varun Dhawan looks dashing no matter what he dons. But sometimes he gives men some major fashion goals with his picks. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor recently shared some pictures on his Instagram handle in which he is looking dapper in a kurta dhoti set. Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Marriage Rumours After Varun Dhawan's Post

Varun Dhawan opted for this ethnic attire for attending Sakal Sanman 2021. The actor was donning a tone on tone embroidered bundi paired with a black kurta and black and olive striped dhoti by designer Kunal Rawal. To pair his attire, he also wore a pair of Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor. Can you guess the exact price of his footwear? Well, it is worth Rs 3,699. Here is the proof.

Sharing his raffish pictures on the social media site, Varun wrote, “Dhoti pehen ke nikle hum, Tara rum pum pum.” Have a look at his post for yourself below.

Aren’t his pictures worth drooling over? The B-town actor is a heartthrob and doesn’t miss a single chance to woe her fans through his acting and style too. Varun’s latest pick is perfect for attending a wedding or other such events. If you want to add it to your wardrobe, you can check out Kunal Rawat’s latest collection and purchase one that seems good to you.

We absolutely loved Varun Dhawan’s ethnic outfit and style. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section below.