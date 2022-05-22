Vastu Shastra: Plants are known to bring beauty, wellness and freshness in homes. According to vastu, they are some plants that attracts positive energy and brings good luck in one’s life. However, some plants are not suggested by Vastu Shastra since they may bring negative energy in homes and cause losses and bad luck if grown. Today, we’ll go through 5 such bad luck plants that you should never cultivate in home for your own well-being.Also Read - 10 Vastu Tips To Imbibe Positivity In Your Living Room

5 Bad Luck Plants that you should avoid keeping at home:

Cactus Plants: According to Vastu Shastra, cacti can carry negative energy into homes. The prickly and sharp thorns on the leaves are thought to contain negative energy. Cacti can bring bad luck into the home, as well as stress and anxiety in the family. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Office: Setting up Your Office? Try These Colours for Maximum Business

Cotton Plants: Cotton plants, especially silky cotton plants, are not recommended for indoor use. Although these snowy white plants look lovely when utilized as a decorative element but they are not prefer choice as per Vastu Shastra. Cotton plants are considered unlucky and bring bad luck when placed indoors. Also Read - Vastu Tips: 10 Plants You Should Have in Your Bedroom to Reap Maximum Benefits

Bonsai Plants: Vastu shastra does not recommend bonsai plants. Even if they are quite attractive, keeping them at home is not recommended. The lifecycle of the inhabitants will be disrupted because the plant’s growth is inhibited in bonsai plants. You may also experience a slowdown in your career or business.

Tamarind plants: Tamarind plants are believed to attract evil energy, thus they should not be planted near or within the home. They could attract negativity and disrupt ones mental calm as per vastu shastra.

Mehendi plants: Myrtle or Mehendi plants should not be kept at home since it is believed that evil spirits reside in these plants. Furthermore, the smell of these plants are very strong, and it may disturb the mental peace and over all atmosphere of the home.