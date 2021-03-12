Vastu Tips For Bedroom, Kitchen And Bathroom to Bring Positive Energies in Your Home

A lot of people put a great deal of thought and energy when they are planning to redo their living space. Whether you are planning to move to a new apartment or refurbishing your existing house, it is always a good idea to check if the bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom are aligned as per Vastu. And you will agree, you need to radiate the right kind of energy to make an apartment/bungalow a home. Also Read - IIT Kharagpur to include Vastu Shastra in Architecture Curriculum

Traditional beliefs say that every home has its own vibes. An individual dwelling in a house comes under the influence of a specific energy field, which in turn influences him in one way or the other, as per Architecture Digest. It is important to understand the link between the healing art of Vastu and homes spreading positivity and good vibes. Also Read - MahaVastu California Center Opens in San Ramon

Vastu dictates the right spot for placing furniture, bed etc. Spaces including Bedroom, Kitchen, and bathroom also need your time and attention in terms of Vastu. Check out Vastu tips for Bedroom, Kitchen and bathroom:

Vastu tips for Bedroom:

As per Livspace, the direction of the master bedroom should be in the south-west corner of the house. A kid’s bedroom should face west, the guest bedroom should be east-facing and a study room should face south-east direction.

Placement of the bed: Do not place the bed opposite the door, you should sleep with your head towards the south or east direction. This will help you sleep better.

Cupboards or Almirah: Place cupboards or almirahs in the South, South-West or West direction as per Livspace. It will be auspicious.

Colours for the bedroom: Suitable colours for a bedroom are light rose, grey, blue and green.

Vastu Tips for Kitchen:

Keep these factors in mind when you are planning to design your kitchen:

The idea placement of a kitchen should be in the south-east direction of the home. North-west direction works too. Objects including fire, gas stoves, cylinders, microwave, ovens, and other appliances should be kept in the south-east part of the kitchen, as per Architectural Digest.

Do not keep the washbasins and cooking stove on the same platform or parallel to each other. Keep washbasins, washing machine, water pipes, and kitchen drains in the north or northeast direction. Place the refrigerator in the south-west direction to overcome obstacles in life.

Vastu Tips for Bathroom:

Make your bathroom Vastu-compliant with these easy tips:

Make sure you construct your bathroom in the north-west section of the house, as it supports the elimination of waste. Have a wooden door for the bathroom, keep the door closed to avoid negative energy. Do not keep any decorative statues or idols inside the bathroom.

The report further says that the bathroom should not share the wall with a bedroom, puja room or kitchen as it can bring negativity to the house. Keep the washbasin, shower in the east, north and north-east direction of the bathroom.