Adding indoor plants to your home décor is a wonderful way to include some positivity in your life as it creates your home more relaxing and restful ambience. Many houseplants have medicinal properties and can help purify the air. According to Vastu Shastra, there are certain plants that we all should not plant in our homes as it doesn't detoxify the surroundings. Choosing the right plant for your home is very important as it needs to blossom in the right direction.

Here is the list of plants you should never keep inside the house:

Tamarind tree: It is said that the tamarind tree is sour and if we plant this tree, the happiness in the house also turns sour. According to Vastu shastra, the tamarind tree planted in the house prevents the progress of the house and also affects the family’s health.

Cactus plant: Cactus plants should not be planted at home. Both Vastu and Feng Shui experts suggest that cactus can transmit bad energy at home. The plant brings misfortune at home and also cause stress and anxiety within the family with its sharp thorns.

Date palm tree: According to Vastu Shastra, palm trees should never be planted at home. It is been said that to avoid growing date palm tree so that poverty doesn’t come in the house. Also, people who grow this plant suffers from financial troubles. It has given a negative impact on health too.

Bamboo tree: Bamboos are more than an exotic and colourful plant. Many homeowners plant bamboo to create a fast-growing privacy screen around their home. But according to Vastu, it is advised not to grow bamboo trees at home. Troubles are brought by planting this plant at home. In Hinduism, the bamboo tree is used at the time of death which is a sign of obsolescence.

Peepal Tree: We have seen peepal tree in the temples and people think that planting a peepal tree at home can help us in giving positivity. However, as per Vastu Shastra, it is advised that t a peepal tree should never be planted in the house. If there is a peepal tree in your house, then flow it to a holy place or plant it in a temple. It is said that this can destroy your money.

You might be surprised to know but there are a few zodiac plants that are really lucky to keep at home as per your sun sign such as Money Plant, Tulsi, Neem Tree, Lucky bamboo plant (water-based), citrus plant, aloe vera, banana tree, lily plant, snake plant, lavender to name a few.