We recently came across this Ayurvedic brand Vedix which is India’s first beauty tech startup, that uses AI and Analytics to design a highly personalised beauty regime that is meant only for their clients. Vedix’s unique proposition is to curate products to suit each individual’s body characteristics, as identified by their doshas. The company customises products that are made for your needs. Also Read - Summer Skincare Tips: Say Goodbye To Breakouts With These Easy Home Remedies

Vedix is a customized Ayurvedic skincare brand that customizes products on a basis of online quizzes named ‘The Skin Quiz’ and ‘The Hair Quiz’. Also Read - How Does Anxiety Affect Our Skin And Hair?

Step 1: Get an analysis of your skin through the Dosha Questionnaire. According to Ayurveda, every person is born with a set of characteristics called as their Prakruti. Prakruti consists of Tri-Dosha (3 Doshas) namely, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, according to the Tridosha Theory. Also Read - Beware of These Skin Condition That Indicates Serious Underlying Health Issues

Step 2: Try the products delivered to you as per the Dosha quiz

Their products are free of chemicals like SLS, Parabens, and more. We have been using Vedix products for a while now, it has been a great experience. The skin feels healthier, acne scars have reduced, texture has improved a lot. We used their Vedix cleanser, serum, and moisturizer and the results are visible on my face. A small steps–to–follow guide is available with every box to know the right way to apply the products. Their products have been a true hero to our skin and we cannot express the immense gratitude that our heart is filled with. Vedix has all-natural ingredients, with zero chemicals, and that’s a major win for me.

The products that we’ve been using are super-gentle on the skin and the results are beyond satisfying! We recommend Vedix products to all the readers, all you have to do is go to vedix.com and click on know your skin button.

Disclaimer: These products are best suitable for oily skin types. The company offers different products as per the dosha. We would recommend you to try the products by knowing your skin type and dosha first.