Vegan consumption is picking up steam and expanding rapidly in India as more people become aware of the benefits of a healthy diet. Being vegan entails abstaining from all animal products or animal byproducts. Indians are choosing vegan cuisine to opt for a healthier lifestyle and to avoid non-vegetarian food. Animal-related eating habits are wreaking havoc on our planet, which is yet another reason why people are shifting to plant-based diets. As per studies, animal or dairy products contributes to the cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, diabetes etc. After increases awareness of this information, many people are moving towards a diet rich in plant-based foods.

However, there are certain myths associated with this term veganism. Well, Nutritionist Sonia Bakshi decoded half of them and presented what are some actual truths. Let's learn the truth about vegan diets and debunk the myths associated with it.

#MYTH 1: YOU MAY LOSE WEIGHT

Sorry, but veganism is not a sure shot path to weight loss despite your celebs telling you so. Eating more plants and fewer processed foods may lead to weight loss. But, even vegans can make wrong choices, which won't add up to weight loss. If vegans eat loads of vegan junk foods, they too won't shed weight. So Beware: "Vegan" on the label doesn't necessarily mean healthy!

#MYTH 2: YOU WON’T GET ENOUGH PROTEIN

Despite common belief, meat, eggs, and dairy aren’t the only proteins available. There are countless plant foods that are rich sources of protein. Lentils, beans, nuts, seeds, soybean are excellent sources of protein. Besides protein, soy products also offer iron and calcium.

#MYTH 3: YOU MAY FEEL WEAK AND TIRED

There are a couple of reasons that this myth is so prevalent. Meat is packed with iron and vitamin B12, which help with energy, and more. However, skipping animal products doesn’t make you weak and tired necessarily. Fortunately, there are many healthy, nutrient-rich vegan alternatives to sustain your energy levels and prevent anemia deficiency. Plant-based sources of iron include chickpeas, legumes, pumpkin seeds, and spinach. And here’s an easy tip – if you add a bit of lemon juice to your hummus (or pair with Vitamin-C-rich food) you’ll enhance your body’s ability to absorb iron. When it comes to Vitamin B-12, nutritionists suggest vegans add vitamin supplements, vitamin-enriched cereals, and fortified soy products.

#MYTH 4: FISH IS THE ONLY SOURCE OF OMEGA-3

If you’ve heard all about the benefits of Omega-3, you know that there’s almost nothing that these fatty acids can’t do. They support your heart and brain, may promote bone and joint health, help with cognition and memory, and the list goes on. But many folks think the only good source is salmon or fish-oil pills. Chia and flax are good dietary additions as they are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which helps heart health.

#MYTH 5: VEGANISM IS EXPENSIVE

There are many vegan foods and ingredients that are inexpensive in India, especially if the diet focuses on cheaper foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, lentils, beans, and other legumes. A vegan diet that is well-planned can be less expensive than one that includes animal products.