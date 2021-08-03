Veganism can be defined as a practice that abstains from all forms of animal cruelty. The term was coined in 1944, and the concept can be traced back to ancient Indian and eastern Mediterranean communities.Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Regulate Hormonal Imbalance

The health, ethical and environmental benefits of veganism are beyond satisfactory. Individuals who choose to follow this path are associated with lower risks of various bodily problems. Known as a new way of celebrating life, it has helped several societies create a protected belief system. Along with that, a vegan diet can be raised with 8 times less energy costs than most meat and dairy-based items.

On the other hand, it becomes extremely difficult to track your calories resulting in lower energy, weight loss, and hormonal imbalance. Also, following veganism may cause one to develop Orthorexia, an eating disorder where people have an unhealthy obsession with strict nutritious patterns and implying over-restrictions.

In countries like the U.S, U.K, and China, it is strongly believed that eating non-vegan items are essential to continue the food chain of our world while providing your body with the best nutrients available. The truth lies in the fact that if you are facing a moral dilemma of choosing between the taste of meat/dairy-based products and the lives of animals killed for the same, it is only your conscience that can decide for you.

Currently, there is so much innovation in the plant-based industry which has created a massive demand in the market. Big brands are spreading awareness about issues revolving around animal agriculture and its disadvantages, pushing more communities to consider this alternative way of living. Becoming a lifestyle choice, it is gaining enormous popularity amongst the youth, thus leading to a positive approach of overall livelihood.

(Author Khushi Kothari is a student of the American School of Bombay. She is doing her internship with India.Com, part of Zee Digital)