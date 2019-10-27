Extracted from seeds like soybean, olive, cotton, and palm nut, vegetable oil is known for its plethora of health benefits. Containing omega-3 fatty acids, vegetable oil is extremely beneficial for a good heart. It not only enhances flavour and texture of food but also makes it super healthy to eat. Vegetable oil is known to be jam-packed with various nutrient snad that is why considered vital for growth and metabolism. If you are done searching for a perfect beauty product, try vegetable oil.

Moisturises skin

A perfect solution for those with dry skin, vegetable oil contains linoleic acid that creates a protective layer on your skin surface and keeps it moisturised. Also, it prevents skin damage done by chemicals, like uric acid. One of the best vegetable oils for treating dry skin is avocado oil. Due to the presence of fats, protein, and antioxidants, avocado oil can effectively nourish your skin.

Prevent lip damage

Acting as a great lubricant, vegetable oils like olive and coconut oil can hydrate your lips and prevent any cracks. Being rich in vitamin E, they protect your lips from being chapped. You can use vegetable oil as a lip balm and get the benefit.

Treats acne

Being jam-packed in lauric acid, vegetable oil like coconut can kill the bacteria responsible for causing acne. Tamanu oil is another solution for acne. It also has germicidal properties, that help in fighting against germs, bacteria and virus known for affective skin health.

Reduces dark circles

Castor oil is considered effective in removing dark circles. It works by synthesising collagen and elastin inn the body. By rejuvenating your skin, it can reduce dark circles. Additionally, this vegetable oil can lighten your skin tone due to the presence of lactic acid in it.