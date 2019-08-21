You can become prone to food-borne and water-borne infections in monsoons if food or water hygiene is not well maintained. Your digestion is also affected to a great extent during this season. There are many diet dos and don’ts be followed for monsoon. One such dietary don’t is to avoid the consumption of brinjal or eggplants in monsoons. Same goes for other vegetables that contain seeds like tomatoes, okra, bell peppers or pumpkin. In fact, green leafy vegetables like spinach are also advised to be avoided in this weather. Nmami Agarwal, nutritionist and founder, Nmami Life tells us more.

1. During monsoon, eggplant crop can become prone to the infestation of pests and insects. Pest infestation is the main reason one should avoid or limit the consumption of eggplant during monsoons.

2. Eggplant and other nightshade vegetables like tomatoes and bell peppers contain a group of chemical compounds known as alkaloids. These are the toxic chemicals that such vegetables develop to protect themselves from insects and pests. Since the infestation of pests is highest during rainy seasons, the consumption of these vegetables should be limited. The symptoms of alkaloid allergy include- hives, itchy skin, nausea, and skin rashes. However, the severe type of allergies to nightshade vegetables generally present right from childhood and rarely develops in adulthood.

3. Green vegetables like spinach and saag like sarson or bathua can become susceptible to germs and grime during the rainy season. Raw greens should be avoided at all costs and if at all you need to include cooked greens in your diet, you must wash them thoroughly before cooking.

4. Cabbage is a vegetable that has multiple layers, making the bacteria and pests become easily trapped inside these layers. Therefore, cabbage consumption should be avoided during monsoons.

5. During the season of monsoons, your metabolism slows down and also the immune system becomes weaker, making you prone to common infections like cold, cough, fever, and throat infections. As per Ayurveda, vata accumulates ad pitta aggravates during rains, so including ginger in your diet is very beneficial.