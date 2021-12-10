After days of continuous stalking and waiting for official pictures, we were finally introduced to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as husband and wife! And we loved each and everything about it! Their love shone bright, as it was evident by their glowing faces and warm smiles. We loved how they looked into each other’s eyes. For the wedding, Katrina Kaif dressed up as a typical Punjabi bride, and completed the look with the red choora and golden kaleeras! In case you missed, we have found the complete design of Katrina’s kaleeras shared by the designer Raabta Rahul. Katrina Kaif’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania made sure to get in touch with the Delhi-based jewellery designer to make an amazing piece.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif Into The Family With a Heartfelt Post - See Pics

Katrina Kaif's kaleeras were made thinking in mind the traditional style. The bride wore multiple layer of kaleeras along with pretty gold & red tasseled long kaleeras exclusively designed for her.

Raabta by Rahul shared the details of the masterpiece worn by Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif's kaleera designer wrote, "Keeping gold as the main element, Kaleeras were sketched & curated with handmade tassels/Balls gold beads with multiple chattar handcrafted in gold & Red enamelled details over days of work at RaAbta Headquarters In Delhi." He also shared the video on how they decided the look over a video call. Kaleere is a silver or gold embellished umbrella-shaped dangling ornament that is attached to the bride's bangles.