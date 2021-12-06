Mumbai: The auspicious day is arriving for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Even though the duo has maintained silence on the reports of their wedding, the chances of this coming true are there. Before leaving for their wedding destination in Jaipur, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen waving at the paparazzi. Stealing the limelight as always is Katrina Kaif. Her ethnic airport look is now making huge fashion headlines.Also Read - Six Senses Fort Barwara All Set For #KatrinaVickyWedding | PHOTOS

Several reporters have clicked pictures and videos of the duo leaving for their wedding destination. Yet, we cannot take our eyes off Katrina’s ensemble. Katrina is known for her quintessential fashion choices and is a connoisseur of art and aesthetics. Read on to know the detail of the outfit. For her pre-wedding look, she wore from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Waves At Paps, Katrina Kaif Stuns In Yellow Attire As They Leave For Jaipur | Wedding Update

The bride-to-be chose beautiful yellow sharara with white floral works. Katrina’s kurta is filled with detailed floral embroidery in white and pastel shades with a v-neckline. The sleeves of the kurta are breathtaking with a scalloped hem and embroidery running through the borders. With this, she paired it up with flare sharara pants. The biggest takeaway is her dupatta and the grace with which she carried it. The dupatta has the same floral pattern along the hem. Her ensemble belongs from the shelves of Anamika Khanna.

Acing the art of minimalism, she kept her accessories minimal. She just wore a pair of elegant gold dangling earrings.

For hair, she chose her classic side parting and left her hair open. For makeup, she chose blushed cheeks, plump pink lipstick, filled brows, and kohl-rimmed eyes.