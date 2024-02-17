Home

Vicky Kaushal’s Gym Hustle Peaks as He Continues to Workout With a Fractured Arm, Fans Salute His Commitment- WATCH

Despite a fractured arm, Vicky Kaushal's Josh Remains HIGH to hit an intense gym session, setting pure fitness goals.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his captivating roles in films like Sam Bahadur and Dunki, is gearing up for exciting upcoming projects. Despite encountering setbacks, such as reportedly sustaining an injury while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming movie Chhava, Vicky’s determination remains unwavering. A video of him doing a workout despite his arm injury is going viral on social media. Take a look!

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him doing a workout with his one hand injured. Clad in his gym attire and with a plaster on his arm, Vicky was seen performing his workout routine despite evident discomfort. He captioned the video, “When we can’t run, we walk… we don’t stop.” The actor added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia in the background. Check out his video here:

VICKY KAUSHAL BURNS IT OUT IN GYM DESPITE ARM INJURY: WATCH

3 RULES FOR WORKING OUT WHEN YOU HAVE AN INJURY

Well, the decision to workout during an injury should be made on a case-by-case basis, considering the nature of the injury, your pain level, and your overall health and fitness. Here are 3 rules to consider for working out when you have an injury:

When exercising with an injury, it’s important to pay close attention to your body’s signals. If you experience pain or discomfort beyond a certain level, it’s essential to stop and rest. Modify your workout routine and focus on exercises that don’t aggravate the affected area. When it’s tempting to push yourself during workouts, it’s equally important to prioritise recovery when dealing with an injury. Incorporate rest days into your exercise routine to allow your body time to heal and recover. Consulting a healthcare professional is essential when working out with an injury. They can provide personalised advice and guidance, ensuring that you exercise safely and effectively.

