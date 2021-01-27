The man behind movies including Munna Bhai, PK, 3 Idiots, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a name for himself in Bollywood. Now, the director, producer, and screenwriter is all set to add another feather to his hat, as he has released his autobiographical book named Unscripted – Conversations on Life and Cinema by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi. Also Read - Malaika Arora Sets New Example of Body Positivity by Flaunting Stretch Marks in New Pictures

The book is already making heads turn just the way his films have done in the past. Released on January 25, the book on its very first day of release has become quite popular. It has become the number 1 selling book on Amazon and is trending on the 'Numero Uno' spot.

In the book, VVC speaks with his longtime collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his exceptional journey. The book gives us an engaging and illuminating glimpse into the mind, method, and madness of one of contemporary Hindi cinema's best film-makers.

Starting in Wazir Bagh, a small mohalla in Kashmir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s life has been well and truly unscripted. Over the last thirty years, he has blazed a trail in Hindi cinema-even going on to direct a film in Hollywood. From someone who once released his student film though it was incomplete because he ran out of money and film stock, he now has the distinction of heading one of the key production houses in India, VVC Films. The company has made some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Not only is he a filmmaker par excellence, but he has also nurtured some of the brightest talents in the Hindi film industry, including directors Rajkumar Hirani, Pradeep Sarkar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Vidhu’s book ‘Unscripted’ is out now. It’s already witnessing a lot of love on its launch day.